Four Shutters and a Curved Roof by olivetreeann
Four Shutters and a Curved Roof

An old inn/pub on the border of Maryland and Delaware. Yes, it's seen better days, but the business is still thriving.

19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
