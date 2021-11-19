Sign up
Photo 3884
Four Shutters and a Curved Roof
An old inn/pub on the border of Maryland and Delaware. Yes, it's seen better days, but the business is still thriving.
No need to comment- just filling in open spots to complete the 2021 Project.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Tags
old
,
building
,
inn
