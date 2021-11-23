Previous
A Quick Dip by olivetreeann
Photo 3888

A Quick Dip

More shots to fill in November of 2021 and more shots from Melissa's farm.

Rosie loves the water and can't resist a quick plunge into the water whenever she and Melissa are out for a walk.

23rd November 2021

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

katy ace
FAV love the composition and subject
February 7th, 2022  
