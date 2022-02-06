Previous
Next
Harvest Church by olivetreeann
Photo 3899

Harvest Church

Harvest Church does not have a steeple- it has silos! That's because it's a converted barn. My friend Debbie knew I'd enjoy photographing these- and I did.
6th February 2022 6th Feb 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1068% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
How unusual. What a fabulous photo to get the entire silo in the frame though
February 7th, 2022  
Frances Tackaberry ace
Interesting spot to convert to a church.
February 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise