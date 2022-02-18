Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3937
Stirring Things Up in the Kitchen
I was mixing up some fresh salad dressing today and took a shot of the ingredients before I did a little more mixing in the photo processing program.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8144
photos
218
followers
216
following
1078% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
18th February 2022 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous colours
February 19th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful gourmet salad.
February 19th, 2022
Diana
ace
A fabulous and colourful salad you made!
February 19th, 2022
