Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3972
Circular Greens
Taken at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum- they're the valves of an old tuba.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8213
photos
217
followers
214
following
1088% complete
View this month »
3965
3966
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
Latest from all albums
3969
4060
4061
3970
3971
4062
4063
3972
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
26th February 2022 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close