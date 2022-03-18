Sign up
Photo 4003
Indian Hub Cap
I think this is the old Pontiac logo but I could be wrong. Taken at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum.
18th March 2022
18th Mar 22
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9
1
Themes and Competitions
TG-6
26th February 2022 11:47am
Public
indian
,
logo
,
pontiac
,
hub-cap
katy
I think you are right. Terrific detail in this close up
March 19th, 2022
