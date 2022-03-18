Previous
Indian Hub Cap by olivetreeann
Indian Hub Cap

I think this is the old Pontiac logo but I could be wrong. Taken at Bill's Old Bike Barn and Museum.
18th March 2022

Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
I think you are right. Terrific detail in this close up
March 19th, 2022  
