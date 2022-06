Heading Into Mural Alley

This is the first mural heading into the area where you see all the other murals I've been posting lately. I wish I could have gotten those cars out of the way, but no such luck. That is entirely painted- there are no windows on this building- at least not on this side. What looks like brick is actually corrugated tin painstaking painted to look like bricks! I can't imagine how many hours it took to complete this- it's painted on all four sides!!!