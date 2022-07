Piggy and Her New Friends

Leigh picked out some new friends for Piggy back in May when we went for a photo shoot in Batavia in an eclectic toy store which featured many toys from the 50's, 60's and 70's. I haven't named them yet but I'm thinking Ralph for the reindeer. If I keep getting all these toys to play with Piggy, I will need to build a wing on my house just for them!



Still filling in June- no need to comment on all the shots- just the ones where you feel like it.