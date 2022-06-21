Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4096
Becky and Charlie
It was Becky's idea for me to travel to Batavia and go to the lilac festival with her to photograph the flowers.
Catching up with a lot of missed posts. There's no need for you to comment on them all- just pick your favorites.
21st June 2022
21st Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8484
photos
210
followers
210
following
1122% complete
View this month »
4091
4092
4093
4094
4095
4096
4097
4098
Latest from all albums
4190
4097
4191
4192
4098
4193
4194
4195
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
13th May 2022 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
mom
,
boy
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close