Photo 4143
Patience
It takes patience to learn how to maneuver these rock courses. But Lucy and Sam were up to the challenge.
5th August 2022
5th Aug 22
4
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8570
photos
207
followers
208
following
Tags
girl
,
boy
,
climb
,
rock climbing
,
august2022words
Pyrrhula
Great shots of the kids and the wall they climbing
August 7th, 2022
katy
ace
These are fabulous, Ann. I love the perspective and the challenge shown in each one of these photos
August 7th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Great photos of them mastering the rock wall
August 7th, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
They look quite adept!
August 7th, 2022
