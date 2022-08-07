Rustic Shadows

This shot was actually taken in 2016! My photo club is running a monthly theme for the remainder of 2022. They've entitled this month's theme "Out of the Cloud" with the intention of getting our members to pull out pictures from their archives and share them with the club. I went through some of my older files today and found this shot of a vine and its shadow amongst many pictures which I wondered why I'd kept! Anyhoo... this one was not bad considering at this time I was still using my "little point and shoot" as I used to call it. Too bad it wasn't on film first- I could have used it for Analog August too! (You can see another treatment in my first album.)