My Cousin Vinny by olivetreeann
My Cousin Vinny

That's really his name! My cousin's son is part of a band called the Magical Mystery Doors. They are a tribute band and play covers (with their own twist) of Led Zepplin, the Doors, and the Beatles. They are quite good! And although I was never a follower of the Doors or Led Zepplin it was fun to see him in concert last night. This was the closing song of the first set- Here Comes the Sun by the Beatles (of course you knew that). It was a great finish and my favorite Beatles song. The graphics behind them were amazing and changed throughout the song. Here's their website if you're interested.

https://magicalmysterydoors.com/
Ann H. LeFevre

Lou Ann ace
Well how fun! Great capture too.
August 12th, 2022  
katy ace
Terrific shot of the band. How exciting to have a family member in it.
August 12th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Great photo of the band, how exciting!
August 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture. I am sure l would enjoy the Beatles portion
August 12th, 2022  
