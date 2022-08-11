My Cousin Vinny

That's really his name! My cousin's son is part of a band called the Magical Mystery Doors. They are a tribute band and play covers (with their own twist) of Led Zepplin, the Doors, and the Beatles. They are quite good! And although I was never a follower of the Doors or Led Zepplin it was fun to see him in concert last night. This was the closing song of the first set- Here Comes the Sun by the Beatles (of course you knew that). It was a great finish and my favorite Beatles song. The graphics behind them were amazing and changed throughout the song. Here's their website if you're interested.