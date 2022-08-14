Previous
Purple Explosion by olivetreeann
Photo 4152

Purple Explosion

It's been a good, but long day, so I'm posting tonight and coming back tomorrow to catch up with your pictures. Thanks for stopping by!


This was originally a picture of a Dogwood blossom taken back in 2013.
Ann H. LeFevre

katy ace
so many colors that are nothing like a dogwood Beautiful
August 15th, 2022  
