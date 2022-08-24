Previous
Next
Step Into a Memory by olivetreeann
Photo 4162

Step Into a Memory

A little someone was shell collecting on Cape Cod. The title comes from today's word prompt: memory. Collecting shells on the beach is always a good memory for me.

I apologize for a larger upload today. I'm trying to finish August by the end of August- which is tomorrow! Only comment on what you'd like to- no need to do all of them.
24th August 2022 24th Aug 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1141% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely composition
August 31st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise