Mountain Chorus Frog a. k. a. Sticky

Sticky lives under/on top of/ and around the Scarborough's grill. He was named by Isaac, Micah and their cousin Marco (who is from Italy). They took a good look at his "toes" and thought they had sticky stuff on them so that he wouldn't lose his grip on the grill and nearby railing. Sticky was not amused by my attempts to photograph him (can you tell??!) and moved on after I stepped away!



I am catching up with a few days I've missed- no need to comment on all of them