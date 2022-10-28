Previous
Next
Sunset on October 22nd by olivetreeann
Photo 4227

Sunset on October 22nd

It was just too pretty not to post.

I am catching up with a few days I've missed- no need to comment on all of them
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1158% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise