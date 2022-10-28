Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4227
Sunset on October 22nd
It was just too pretty not to post.
I am catching up with a few days I've missed- no need to comment on all of them
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8737
photos
202
followers
203
following
1158% complete
View this month »
4221
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
4227
4228
Latest from all albums
4225
4315
4316
4226
4227
4317
4228
4318
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
22nd October 2022 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close