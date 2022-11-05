Sign up
Photo 4235
A Donkey in the Field
This fellow was in the same field as the cows, but apparently wasn't welcomed by them. He was way on the other side of the field even after we left.
5th November 2022
5th Nov 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8757
photos
202
followers
203
following
1160% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
25th October 2022 4:46pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
field
,
autumn
,
donkey
Milanie
ace
Has the world to himself
November 8th, 2022
