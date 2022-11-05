Previous
A Donkey in the Field by olivetreeann
A Donkey in the Field

This fellow was in the same field as the cows, but apparently wasn't welcomed by them. He was way on the other side of the field even after we left.
5th November 2022 5th Nov 22

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #12! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Milanie ace
Has the world to himself
November 8th, 2022  
