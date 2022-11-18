Splatter

I had returned from running an errand at the photo shop (replacing a lens cap) and saw this on a fence surrounding the parking area. Since I had my camera in hand, of course I took a picture. A woman saw me at work and asked what I was taking a picture of. I told her the splatter of paint on the fence and she replied somewhat whimsically, "Well, it does look interesting." "I like taking pictures of unusual things!" I answered to which we both shared a chuckle and then went our separate ways.



I'm filling in those empty spots on my November calendar. Please do not feel obligated to comment on any or all of these fillers!

