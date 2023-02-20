Previous
Oh Please Put Up a Squirrel Feeder! by olivetreeann
Oh Please Put Up a Squirrel Feeder!

A common scene from "the world around me"- dirty looks from the squirrels who can't quite get to the suet feeder outside the window at the kitchen sink. The sill is coated with Vaseline- they hate the smell and feel of it on their fur!
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Love your processing
February 21st, 2023  
eDorre ace
So cute
February 21st, 2023  
