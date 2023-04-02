Sign up
Photo 4383
En-gauging Rust
What's left of the dashboard of an old abandoned car at the Rail Gap Preserve.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
TG-6
Taken
18th March 2023 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rust
,
gauges
