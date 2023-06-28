Previous
Outdoorsmen by olivetreeann
Outdoorsmen

Today's word was "outdoors" and at first I was going to do the typical nature shot, but then I got to thinking about this picture and I thought it would be a fun take on the word. The first three (from left to right) are my brothers-in-law, Rick, "Flip", and Dave. The last fellow is hubby Jeff. This was taken on one of our beach walks by the Gulf Coast in Corpus Christi, TX.

I can't believe June is over and I managed to finish the month on time- that's largely due to your patience with the massive uploads I did this week! Please only comment on the ones you want to- I totally understand the time it takes to view and comment and appreciate each and every one.
Ann H. LeFevre

Joan Robillard ace
Good group short
July 1st, 2023  
Cathy Donohoue ace
Lovely group shot with the ocean as the backdrop.
July 1st, 2023  
katy ace
A lovely portrait of all of them, and they ARE outdoors
July 1st, 2023  
Milanie ace
Sure does fit the word!
July 1st, 2023  
Diane ace
Great photo of the four brothers!
July 1st, 2023  
