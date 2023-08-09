Previous
Impressionistic Iron by olivetreeann
Photo 4512

Impressionistic Iron

For the word(s) of the day- impressionistic iron. I think it's the first time my iron has been out of the closet in months!!
9th August 2023 9th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
Cool treatment. Did you take advantage of it being out to actually iron anything?
August 10th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@gardencat see the tag...(o;
August 10th, 2023  
Dorothy ace
LOL….
August 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
