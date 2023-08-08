Sign up
A Different Kind of Tea Cup
Discovered in the fairy forest at Paradise Lavender Farm- although I'm not sure you'd want to drink out of it!
8th August 2023
8th Aug 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
how's this for recycling old tires?
