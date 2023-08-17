Sign up
Previous
Photo 4520
Diner Line Up
We stopped at a diner on the way home from the hospital yesterday. I love all the stainless steel in diners- it's really fun to capture the shine. I had a quick moment where I could take a shot of the stools all lined up so I took it!
17th August 2023
17th Aug 23
7
5
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9327
photos
204
followers
209
following
1238% complete
4513
4514
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
4608
4517
4609
4518
4519
4610
4520
4611
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th August 2023 1:40pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
counter
,
diner
,
quick
,
stools
,
august2023words
,
ameriana
katy
ace
FAV for all the memories it evokes and the fabulous composition!
August 18th, 2023
Kathy
ace
Nice capture of the counter and stools. While I prefer to sit in a booth, the stools always look inviting.
August 18th, 2023
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh wonderful! I love the repetition.
August 18th, 2023
Allison Williams
ace
Classic!
August 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Nice memories
August 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific retro shot. I love the comp. I hope they are busy, but glad you had the opportunity for the shot.
August 18th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fantastic image...:)
August 18th, 2023
