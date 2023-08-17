Previous
Diner Line Up by olivetreeann
Photo 4520

Diner Line Up

We stopped at a diner on the way home from the hospital yesterday. I love all the stainless steel in diners- it's really fun to capture the shine. I had a quick moment where I could take a shot of the stools all lined up so I took it!
17th August 2023 17th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

katy
FAV for all the memories it evokes and the fabulous composition!
August 18th, 2023  
Kathy
Nice capture of the counter and stools. While I prefer to sit in a booth, the stools always look inviting.
August 18th, 2023  
LManning (Laura)
Oh wonderful! I love the repetition.
August 18th, 2023  
Allison Williams
Classic!
August 18th, 2023  
Dawn
Nice memories
August 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug
Terrific retro shot. I love the comp. I hope they are busy, but glad you had the opportunity for the shot.
August 18th, 2023  
gloria jones
Fantastic image...:)
August 18th, 2023  
