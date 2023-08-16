Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4519
Reflecting on the Day
I took Jeff to the one-day surgery center for a routine procedure today. This was the view out of the window in the waiting area. It was a beautiful day and everything checked out just fine (as we knew it would!).
16th August 2023
16th Aug 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9325
photos
204
followers
209
following
1238% complete
View this month »
4512
4513
4514
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
Latest from all albums
4516
4607
4608
4517
4609
4518
4519
4610
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
16th August 2023 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
windows
,
hospital
Dawn
ace
Nice editing
August 17th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Rather Daliesque feeling. A melting world.
August 17th, 2023
*lynn
ace
cool shot and editing
August 17th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
I agree with Joanne about the Daliesque feel!
August 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close