Reflecting on the Day by olivetreeann
Reflecting on the Day

I took Jeff to the one-day surgery center for a routine procedure today. This was the view out of the window in the waiting area. It was a beautiful day and everything checked out just fine (as we knew it would!).
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Dawn ace
Nice editing
August 17th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Rather Daliesque feeling. A melting world.
August 17th, 2023  
*lynn ace
cool shot and editing
August 17th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I agree with Joanne about the Daliesque feel!
August 17th, 2023  
