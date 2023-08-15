Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4518
Dreams of Corpus Christi
I was going to turn this into a layer on an abstract but in the end decided to make it its own picture. The birds came from another photo- but the waves are from our recent to trip to Corpus Christi. The darker spots are massive beds of seaweed.
15th August 2023
15th Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9325
photos
204
followers
209
following
1238% complete
View this month »
4512
4513
4514
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
Latest from all albums
4516
4607
4608
4517
4609
4518
4519
4610
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
19th May 2023 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
high-key
Suzanne
ace
They just keep coming! I am amazed and impressed that you have the time!
August 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close