Hammer Time by olivetreeann
Hammer Time

Micah's brother Isaac- who is also handy to have around when you need a wall taken down so that you can install a wood burning stove.
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!)
Babs ace
He looks all set to go to work.
August 15th, 2023  
Dawn ace
He’s looks happy to be put to work
August 15th, 2023  
