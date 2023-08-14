Sign up
Photo 4517
Hammer Time
Micah's brother Isaac- who is also handy to have around when you need a wall taken down so that you can install a wood burning stove.
14th August 2023
14th Aug 23
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
tool
boy
hammer
Babs
ace
He looks all set to go to work.
August 15th, 2023
Dawn
ace
He’s looks happy to be put to work
August 15th, 2023
