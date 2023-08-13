Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4516
Waiting for the Next Assignment
Micah is our little worker-bee. He loves hands-on jobs and was so excited to help out with the installation of the wood-stove in his home. It was tough when there was down-time though. He really likes to keep moving!
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9319
photos
203
followers
209
following
1237% complete
View this month »
4509
4510
4511
4512
4513
4514
4515
4516
Latest from all albums
4604
4513
4514
4605
4515
4606
4516
4607
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
work
,
construction
,
grandson
,
micah
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close