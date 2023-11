Artist Challenge- Vanderniet

I found this artist a little strange and disturbing with most of her work, but I did find the vegetables wearing clothing and the turtle pulling a perfume jar rather funny. I didn't have a turtle handy so I went the vegetable and fruit root. I don't think I did her work justice, but it is what it is!



(Oh and I took this with my phone and I'm grateful for bananas- today's gratitude prompt was food.)