Previous
Rowan's Ice Cream Masterpiece by olivetreeann
Photo 4600

Rowan's Ice Cream Masterpiece

I helped out in children's church today. The children had memorized the Lord's Prayer so they earned an ice cream party. Rowan is 4 and he created this masterpiece with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, gummy worms, oreo cookies, M & Ms, chocolate, strawberry and caramel syrup, and whipped cream. I'm glad I didn't have to deal with the sugar overload this produced in a very active little boy but boy was he as pleased as punch with his creation. I just had to take a shot of it and adding a little foolery to make it extra special.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy ace
I'll bet he ate every bite. Hope you sent out warnings with the children when parents picked them up.
November 6th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
My daughter's favorite when she was very young :-)
November 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise