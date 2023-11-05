Rowan's Ice Cream Masterpiece

I helped out in children's church today. The children had memorized the Lord's Prayer so they earned an ice cream party. Rowan is 4 and he created this masterpiece with chocolate and vanilla ice cream, gummy worms, oreo cookies, M & Ms, chocolate, strawberry and caramel syrup, and whipped cream. I'm glad I didn't have to deal with the sugar overload this produced in a very active little boy but boy was he as pleased as punch with his creation. I just had to take a shot of it and adding a little foolery to make it extra special.