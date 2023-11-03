Album Cover Challenge 148

Artist: Murasaki Shikibu- c. 973-1014 or 1025. She was a Japanese novelist, poet and lady-in-waiting at the Imperial Court in the Heian period. She was best known for the work "The Tale of Genji". Murasaki continued to write while serving the Empress Shoshi, and retired to the Lake Biwa region after depicting court life in many of her works.



Album title from John Lennon-

Now and then I miss you

Oh, now and then I want you to be there for me

Always return to me



I know it's true

It's all because of you

And if you go away

I know you'll never stay



Do you recognize the painting?

