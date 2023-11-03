Previous
Album Cover Challenge 148 by olivetreeann
Photo 4598

Album Cover Challenge 148

Artist: Murasaki Shikibu- c. 973-1014 or 1025. She was a Japanese novelist, poet and lady-in-waiting at the Imperial Court in the Heian period. She was best known for the work "The Tale of Genji". Murasaki continued to write while serving the Empress Shoshi, and retired to the Lake Biwa region after depicting court life in many of her works.

Album title from John Lennon-
Now and then I miss you
Oh, now and then I want you to be there for me
Always return to me

I know it's true
It's all because of you
And if you go away
I know you'll never stay

Do you recognize the painting?
3rd November 2023 3rd Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1259% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Lovely art. "The Tale of Genji" is a very famous novel but I have not read it.
November 4th, 2023  
amyK ace
Excellent album cover (girl with pearl earring?)
November 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise