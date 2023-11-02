Previous
Absract 77 by olivetreeann
Photo 4597

Absract 77

Three in one on this shot of some shadows on the side of a store...
Taken with my phone,
Turned into an abstract, and
Contains a favorite color for the Gratitude a Day challenge.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
winghong_ho
Nice abstract image.
November 4th, 2023  
