Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4597
Absract 77
Three in one on this shot of some shadows on the side of a store...
Taken with my phone,
Turned into an abstract, and
Contains a favorite color for the Gratitude a Day challenge.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #13! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
9485
photos
201
followers
206
following
1259% complete
View this month »
4591
4592
4593
4594
4595
4596
4597
4598
Latest from all albums
4686
4595
4687
4596
4688
4597
4689
4598
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
3rd November 2023 2:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract-77
,
phone-vember
,
gratitudeaday
winghong_ho
Nice abstract image.
November 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close