Gratitude- Abilities

One of the things I've come to appreciate thanks to 365 and my family is my ability to come up with stories- my creative side. Here on 365 I've introduced several characters which you've apparently grown to love! Piggy, "The Critters" and the Lego Photo Club. Plus, you're always affirming my takes on WWYD, my composites, The Album Cover Challenge and more- proving 365 is the best photo site in the world! My family, usually spurred on by my husband, and especially by my grandchildren, has decided I am the "best storyteller." And it's now customary in Kentucky to close out the day with another chapter in "The Adventures of Boris and Tad"- a seemingly non-ending story about two Lego boys that surprisingly resemble Isaac and Micah, my grandsons. It's a challenge to come up with these chapters off the top of my head- but that's what's great about creativity and imagination- it's at it's best when it's spontaneous. So thanks to all of you- 365 friends and family- for giving me the ability to exercise those creative muscles on a regular basis!



Life became a little hectic over the last few days, so I'm posting pictures quickly this morning and will return later to catch up with you. Thanks for your patience!