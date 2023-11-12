Previous
OWO- High Key by olivetreeann
OWO- High Key

Giving this silver candlestick the high key treatment makes it look like it's polished to the nines. Believe me, it's not!! Added a little texture for good measure.
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
