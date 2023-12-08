Sign up
Photo 4633
A Basket of Christmas Love
My sister, brother-in-law and niece sent this to Jeff and I for Christmas. It was full of fruit, nuts and healthy snacks. The contents are long gone so what to put in it now? (o;
Another massive upload to fill in December album #2. No need to comment.
8th December 2023
8th Dec 23
0
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9590
photos
197
followers
203
following
1270% complete
Views
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
9th December 2023 2:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
gift
,
basket
