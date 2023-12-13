Previous
Next
Another Pic of Pemaquid by olivetreeann
Photo 4638

Another Pic of Pemaquid

Pemaquid Lighthouse certainly lives up to its reputation of being one of the most photographed lighthouses in the state of Maine. I decided to turn this image into an oil painting.

No need to comment- still filling in album #2 of December.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful work of art, I love the colours.
January 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise