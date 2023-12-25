Previous
Christmas Moon by olivetreeann
Photo 4630

Christmas Moon

Catching up with December in album #2. No need to comment.

The clouds were moving around the moon all evening giving it a mysterious look. It was a quiet Christmas this year.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
