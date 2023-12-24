Previous
Next
Black and White December 1 by olivetreeann
Photo 4649

Black and White December 1

I did manage to take some new/current pictures in December. These were taken with black and white conversion in mind.

I did manage to take some new/current pictures in December. These were taken with black and white conversion in mind.


No need to comment- still filling in album #2 of December.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1276% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise