Previous
Next
Chrismon Ball by olivetreeann
Photo 4653

Chrismon Ball

Filler alert! No need to comment.

Chrismons are symbols that represent different aspects of the Christian faith. You can see a crown, a lamb, the 10 Commandments and a shepherd's hook in this picture among others.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1278% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shapes and decorations in your globe.
January 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise