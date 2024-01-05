Album Cover Challenge 149

Artist: Andre Messager (1853-1929) He was a French composer and conductor best known for the ballet "Les Deux Pigeons" (1886) and the opera "Veronique" (1898). He has quite a few successes from the late 19th c. to the early 20th c. which included musical comedies produced on Broadway. Internationally he was popular in both London and Paris with his music being known for it melodic and orchestral invention, musical craftsmanship, and characteristically French elegance.



Title: Taken from Italian novelist and philosopher Umberto Eco's novel "Foucault's Pendulum", a 1988 book based on the actual pendulum designed by French physicist Leon Foucault which demonstrates the earth's rotation. It has a symbolic significance in the book which also incorporates philosophy from Kaballah, the practice of alchemy, and a multitude of conspiracy theories- Whatever the rhythm was, luck rewarded us, because wanting connections, we found connections, always, everywhere, and between everything. The world exploded in a whirling network of kinships, where everything explained everything else.