In the Pink

The ladies who decorate our church came up with a way to use the Christmas Tree we had set up for Angel Tree gifts a little longer-they covered it with snowflakes in January and now they've covered it with hearts in February. The congregation has been invited to write the names of loved ones they're praying for on the hearts and then hang them up. Hmm...I wonder if they'll go for 4 Leaf Clovers in March? For the 52 week challenge- choose your color with any subject.