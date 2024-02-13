Previous
Waking Up to a Winter Wonderland by olivetreeann
Photo 4700

Waking Up to a Winter Wonderland

This was the view out my back window when I woke up this morning. Thankfully I didn't have to go into my office today!
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1287% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Beautiful! The big storm missed my daughter in Boston but school had been cancelled anyway.
February 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise