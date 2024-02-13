Sign up
Previous
Photo 4700
Waking Up to a Winter Wonderland
This was the view out my back window when I woke up this morning. Thankfully I didn't have to go into my office today!
13th February 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9695
photos
198
followers
206
following
1287% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
13th February 2024 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
Allison Williams
ace
Beautiful! The big storm missed my daughter in Boston but school had been cancelled anyway.
February 14th, 2024
