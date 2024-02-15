Previous
One Happy Piggy by olivetreeann
Photo 4702

One Happy Piggy

Piggy and I are happy that the hundreds and hundreds of photos from 2023 that I accidentally deleted from my camera card when I was uploading some more recent shots have for the most part been recovered and restored to a flash drive. It took countless hours but thankfully most of them went into my trash bin and not into the netherworld so I was able to set up a new flash drive, sort them by date or event and reload them. Hopefully I'll never do that again! In reality, they weren't totally lost. I treat my camera card like a negative and after every day set up a file and copy the daily photos like they were prints on to a flash drive. So if I wasn't able to recover those shots- technically I already had them saved elsewhere. But I do like to have back up files just in case! This was one of my recovered shots with a little annfoolery added for good measure.

February word of the day- happy
My word of the day- phew!!
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
katy ace
Colorful photo of piggy! I’m so happy to hear you were able to retrieve so many of your shots
February 17th, 2024  
