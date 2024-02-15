One Happy Piggy

Piggy and I are happy that the hundreds and hundreds of photos from 2023 that I accidentally deleted from my camera card when I was uploading some more recent shots have for the most part been recovered and restored to a flash drive. It took countless hours but thankfully most of them went into my trash bin and not into the netherworld so I was able to set up a new flash drive, sort them by date or event and reload them. Hopefully I'll never do that again! In reality, they weren't totally lost. I treat my camera card like a negative and after every day set up a file and copy the daily photos like they were prints on to a flash drive. So if I wasn't able to recover those shots- technically I already had them saved elsewhere. But I do like to have back up files just in case! This was one of my recovered shots with a little annfoolery added for good measure.



February word of the day- happy

My word of the day- phew!!