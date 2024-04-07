Previous
Rhododendron Explosion by olivetreeann
Photo 4754

Rhododendron Explosion

The Rhododendron bush just outside my office has begun to blossom and it's going to be a beauty this year. Spring blossoms spark joy in me- especially Daffodils and Dogwoods! But today I captured the Rhododendron.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1302% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh! It is beautiful, and yes, it’s joyful too.
April 8th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful colour
April 8th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely colour and love how the frame is filled with the colour.
April 8th, 2024  
Liz Gooster
Gorgeous. Spring blossoms spark joy in me too - thank you for sharing this one.
April 8th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Lovely shot.
April 8th, 2024  
katy ace
This one is so beautiful. So many blooms on the bush.
April 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise