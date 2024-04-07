Sign up
Previous
Photo 4754
Rhododendron Explosion
The Rhododendron bush just outside my office has begun to blossom and it's going to be a beauty this year. Spring blossoms spark joy in me- especially Daffodils and Dogwoods! But today I captured the Rhododendron.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
6
2
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Tags
flower
,
bush
,
52wc-2024_w14
Lou Ann
Oh! It is beautiful, and yes, it’s joyful too.
April 8th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful colour
April 8th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
Lovely colour and love how the frame is filled with the colour.
April 8th, 2024
Liz Gooster
Gorgeous. Spring blossoms spark joy in me too - thank you for sharing this one.
April 8th, 2024
John Falconer
Lovely shot.
April 8th, 2024
katy
This one is so beautiful. So many blooms on the bush.
April 8th, 2024
