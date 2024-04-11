Previous
What I Did Today by olivetreeann
I gave a talk about my travels to Israel today and used some of my souvenirs as table decorations along with some leftover palms we had from Palm Sunday.
11th April 2024

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diane ace
Wonderful still life. I didn't know you had been to Israel.
April 12th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Oh how wonderful. I know your talk had to be so good, you are such a great teacher.
April 12th, 2024  
