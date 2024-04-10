Previous
52 Week Challenge 2024 Shoot from Below by olivetreeann
Photo 4757

52 Week Challenge 2024 Shoot from Below

This cross is mounted on the side of our office building.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
Very effective.
April 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise