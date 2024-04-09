Sign up
Previous
Photo 4756
Tag Challenge-2 2024
Almost missed this one! Pulled out some new tags when I knew I wouldn't be in a place to capture the old ones and landed on fruit and nature. So I went out to the wood pile with an apple in hand...
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
2
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
9th April 2024 4:56pm
Tags
nature
,
fruit
,
apple
,
wood
,
tag2-2024
bkb in the city
Well done
April 10th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Turned out great.
April 10th, 2024
