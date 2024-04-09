Previous
Tag Challenge-2 2024 by olivetreeann
Photo 4756

Tag Challenge-2 2024

Almost missed this one! Pulled out some new tags when I knew I wouldn't be in a place to capture the old ones and landed on fruit and nature. So I went out to the wood pile with an apple in hand...
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1303% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Well done
April 10th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Turned out great.
April 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise