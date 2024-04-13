Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4760
Just Chiming In
Fooling around with a shot of some wind chimes in my backyard.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9826
photos
196
followers
205
following
1304% complete
View this month »
4753
4754
4755
4756
4757
4758
4759
4760
Latest from all albums
4848
4757
4758
4849
4759
4850
4760
4851
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
9th April 2024 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wind chimes
Kathy A
ace
This is cool!
April 14th, 2024
winghong_ho
Nice pov and capture.
April 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close