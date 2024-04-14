Previous
Turn Me On by olivetreeann
Photo 4761

Turn Me On

An image from the day my friend Louisa and I went down to Allentown to photograph covered bridges. This switch was on a barn near the first bridge.
14th April 2024 14th Apr 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Suzanne ace
Love the texturesand monochrome
April 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
I love this one. Great textures. It works so well in black and white fav
April 15th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
Love the old school feel, lots of textures
April 15th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
April 15th, 2024  
