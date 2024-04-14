Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4761
Turn Me On
An image from the day my friend Louisa and I went down to Allentown to photograph covered bridges. This switch was on a barn near the first bridge.
14th April 2024
14th Apr 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
9828
photos
196
followers
205
following
1304% complete
View this month »
4754
4755
4756
4757
4758
4759
4760
4761
Latest from all albums
4758
4849
4759
4850
4760
4851
4761
4852
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Themes and Competitions
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st March 2024 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
light switch
,
peeling paint
Suzanne
ace
Love the texturesand monochrome
April 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
I love this one. Great textures. It works so well in black and white fav
April 15th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
Love the old school feel, lots of textures
April 15th, 2024
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
April 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close