Get it Straight by olivetreeann
Photo 4762

Get it Straight

Taken from the car while waiting for a traffic light. There wasn't a straight line anywhere on this building!
15th April 2024 15th Apr 24

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Diane ace
Lol. When I take a picture like this, I try to straighten it and then I find I can't!
April 18th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@eudora I did straighten this out a little. I just couldn't leave the slanted bottom but even so it could not be completely corrected! Thanks Diane!
April 18th, 2024  
